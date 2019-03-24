|
William James Keough
Paddock Lake - William James Keough of Paddock Lake, WI passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. His 6 year battle with cancer ended for him at the age of 76. 'Bill' was born in the Chicago area to George and Bernice (nee: Shean) Keough. He was educated in the parochial school system culminating in his graduation from Marquette University. After Volunteering for service in the U. S. Marine Corps he completed OCS and flight school. He went on to fly the UH-1E Helicopter in Vietnam. He met and married a Navy nurse, Helen (nee: Clapp) with 2019 being their 50 year wedding anniversary. Before retiring in 2016, Bill had a successful career in sales. His humor and ability to engage people coupled with his strength of character pulled us all into his life. We who survive him will find it difficult to say goodbye. This includes his wife; three children; Matthew (Monica) Keough, Mark (Kristina) Keough and Christine (David) Larson; six grand children; Jack, Avery, Margaret, Nora and Nathan; one sister Irene and numerous relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Memorial services with Military Honors will be held 12 noon Saturday, March 30th 2019 at STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. 1055 Main Street (Route 83) Antioch, IL. 60002 with visitation beginning at 10AM. Private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Safe Harbor Humane Society 7811 60th Ave. Kenosha, WI. 53142 or DAV (Disabled Veterans) 1253 Scheuring Rd. DePere, WI. 54115 are appreciated in Bills memory. Please sign the online guest book for Bill at www.strangfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019