William John Solka
Green Bay - William John Solka, "John" (89) passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020.
John was born on October 14, 1930 in Tilden Township, Michigan, to the late William and Mae (Holm) Solka. He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Solka, and his beloved granddaughter, Sofia Solka, as well as his sister, Joanne (Joe) L'Huillier. He is predeceased by his wife, Melba (Hangas) Solka; his uncle, Carl Holm, and his sisters, Helen Solka and Shirley (George) Gregorich.
John also leaves several nieces and nephews: John (Sandy) Haavisto, Judy (Daniel) Fountain, Kyle (Janeen) L'Huillier, Karen (Kevin) Brosier and Kathy L'Huillier; as well as many great nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
In his youth, John helped at his grandfather's farm, gathering eggs, milk and fresh produce that they delivered to local grocery stores by horse-drawn cart. He graduated from Graveraet High School in Marquette, Michigan and enlisted in the United States Army in 1951, where he honorably served in Japan and Korea during the Korean War.
John returned and married the love of his life, the late Melba Hangas, and they were married for 55 years until her passing on July 10, 2011.
John was a long-time employee at Paper Converting Machine Company until his retirement, when he began his "new careers": golfing, fishing, and carving his famous garden trolls. He worked as a parking attendant at Lambeau Field, where he displayed his abundant sense of humor by wearing opposing teams' hats with his Packers jacket.
John was a long-time member of Calvary Lutheran Church, which is adorned with several of his stained-glass window installations-another of his many passionate hobbies.
His family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to McCormick Assisted Living and Unity Hospice for their loving care and support.
A private memorial service will be held. Expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared at www.newcomergreenbay.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Unity Hospice.
Green Bay - William John Solka, "John" (89) passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020.
John was born on October 14, 1930 in Tilden Township, Michigan, to the late William and Mae (Holm) Solka. He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Solka, and his beloved granddaughter, Sofia Solka, as well as his sister, Joanne (Joe) L'Huillier. He is predeceased by his wife, Melba (Hangas) Solka; his uncle, Carl Holm, and his sisters, Helen Solka and Shirley (George) Gregorich.
John also leaves several nieces and nephews: John (Sandy) Haavisto, Judy (Daniel) Fountain, Kyle (Janeen) L'Huillier, Karen (Kevin) Brosier and Kathy L'Huillier; as well as many great nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
In his youth, John helped at his grandfather's farm, gathering eggs, milk and fresh produce that they delivered to local grocery stores by horse-drawn cart. He graduated from Graveraet High School in Marquette, Michigan and enlisted in the United States Army in 1951, where he honorably served in Japan and Korea during the Korean War.
John returned and married the love of his life, the late Melba Hangas, and they were married for 55 years until her passing on July 10, 2011.
John was a long-time employee at Paper Converting Machine Company until his retirement, when he began his "new careers": golfing, fishing, and carving his famous garden trolls. He worked as a parking attendant at Lambeau Field, where he displayed his abundant sense of humor by wearing opposing teams' hats with his Packers jacket.
John was a long-time member of Calvary Lutheran Church, which is adorned with several of his stained-glass window installations-another of his many passionate hobbies.
His family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to McCormick Assisted Living and Unity Hospice for their loving care and support.
A private memorial service will be held. Expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared at www.newcomergreenbay.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Unity Hospice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.