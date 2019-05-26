William "Bill" Klingbile



North Fond du Lac - William "Bill" Klingbile, age 69, of North Fond du Lac, WI, passed away unexpectedly in Door County, Thursday, May 23, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born July 22, 1949 in Green Bay, WI, son of the late Walter and Grace (Berg) Klingbile and was a graduate of Gibraltar High School, Class of 1967.



Bill continued his education at UW-Oshkosh, earning his Bachelor's Degree in Political Science in 1971. He met Barbara Paplham while attending UW-O and the couple was married May 25, 1973. Bill worked as a financial advisor for various insurance and securities firms for his entire career until his retirement in December of 2018.



Bill and Barb enjoyed camping and traveling together, traveling quite extensively throughout the United States and Canada, most recently in Ireland. He was an avid stamp collector and most loved space themed stamps. He was very involved with his son's activities, including acting as assistant Scout Master both while his son was a Scout and after. William was a man of strong faith and active member and Sunday School teacher at St. John's Lutheran Church of Nekimi, WI.



William is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barb and his son, Brian (Sarah) Klingbile.



Visitation will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church of Nekimi (491 Old Oregon Road, Oshkosh,WI), Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM with a service to follow. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation at .



Bill's family would like to extend a special thank you to the managers at the Waterbury Inn, the first responders, Door County Medical Center, Sturgeon Bay and St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay for their quick action and compassionate care. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary