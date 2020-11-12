William L. Brunette
Green Bay - William L. Brunette passed away on Veterans Day, unexpectedly and peacefully, in his sleep at his home Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 76.
He was born December 13, 1943 in Oak Park, Illinois to Alphonse and Virginia Rothe Brunette. He graduated from Premontre High School in1962 and served in the National Guard for six years with an Honorable Discharge. William - Bill worked for Krueger Metal for 4 ½ years, then for the Green Bay Fire Department for 33 years and retired as Captain in 1994.
On April 16, 1966, William married Carol Diederich and has two daughters, Sue Brunette Sawinski and Laurie Brunette Vincent; two sons-in-law, Bill Sawinski and Chris Vincent; two granddaughters, Stephanie Marchand Egan and Nicole Vincent Balkissoon; three brothers, John and Julie Brunette, Jim and Janese Brunette and Tom and Debbie Brunette; and many nieces and nephews. William married Karen Stoehr Brunette in 2002, having two stepsons, David and Dean Stoehr; one step granddaughter, Alana; and two step-grandsons, Mason Stoehr and Chad Krueger.
He is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Darren Machand.
William-Bill loved going up north for long periods of stay. He was a great fisherman and hunter. Bill loved to shop for everything, even groceries and watching Gunsmoke on T.V. He will be missed dearly by Karen and families.
WHEN TOMORROW STARTS WITHOUT ME
Author: David M. Romano
When tomorrow starts without me
And I'm not here to see
If the sun should rise and find your eyes
All filled with tears for me
I wish you wouldn't cry
The Way you did today
While thinking of the many things
We did not get to say
I know how much you love me
As much as I love you
Each time that you think of me
I know you will miss me too
Visitation for Bill will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue.