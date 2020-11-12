William L. BrunetteGreen Bay - William L. Brunette passed away on Veterans Day, unexpectedly and peacefully, in his sleep at his home Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 76.He was born December 13, 1943 in Oak Park, Illinois to Alphonse and Virginia Rothe Brunette. He graduated from Premontre High School in1962 and served in the National Guard for six years with an Honorable Discharge. William - Bill worked for Krueger Metal for 4 ½ years, then for the Green Bay Fire Department for 33 years and retired as Captain in 1994.On April 16, 1966, William married Carol Diederich and has two daughters, Sue Brunette Sawinski and Laurie Brunette Vincent; two sons-in-law, Bill Sawinski and Chris Vincent; two granddaughters, Stephanie Marchand Egan and Nicole Vincent Balkissoon; three brothers, John and Julie Brunette, Jim and Janese Brunette and Tom and Debbie Brunette; and many nieces and nephews. William married Karen Stoehr Brunette in 2002, having two stepsons, David and Dean Stoehr; one step granddaughter, Alana; and two step-grandsons, Mason Stoehr and Chad Krueger.He is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Darren Machand.William-Bill loved going up north for long periods of stay. He was a great fisherman and hunter. Bill loved to shop for everything, even groceries and watching Gunsmoke on T.V. He will be missed dearly by Karen and families.WHEN TOMORROW STARTS WITHOUT MEAuthor: David M. RomanoWhen tomorrow starts without meAnd I'm not here to seeIf the sun should rise and find your eyesAll filled with tears for meI wish you wouldn't cryThe Way you did todayWhile thinking of the many thingsWe did not get to sayI know how much you love meAs much as I love youEach time that you think of meI know you will miss me tooVisitation for Bill will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue.