William L. Brunette
1943 - 2020
William L. Brunette

Green Bay - William L. Brunette passed away on Veterans Day, unexpectedly and peacefully, in his sleep at his home Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 76.

He was born December 13, 1943 in Oak Park, Illinois to Alphonse and Virginia Rothe Brunette. He graduated from Premontre High School in1962 and served in the National Guard for six years with an Honorable Discharge. William - Bill worked for Krueger Metal for 4 ½ years, then for the Green Bay Fire Department for 33 years and retired as Captain in 1994.

On April 16, 1966, William married Carol Diederich and has two daughters, Sue Brunette Sawinski and Laurie Brunette Vincent; two sons-in-law, Bill Sawinski and Chris Vincent; two granddaughters, Stephanie Marchand Egan and Nicole Vincent Balkissoon; three brothers, John and Julie Brunette, Jim and Janese Brunette and Tom and Debbie Brunette; and many nieces and nephews. William married Karen Stoehr Brunette in 2002, having two stepsons, David and Dean Stoehr; one step granddaughter, Alana; and two step-grandsons, Mason Stoehr and Chad Krueger.

He is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Darren Machand.

William-Bill loved going up north for long periods of stay. He was a great fisherman and hunter. Bill loved to shop for everything, even groceries and watching Gunsmoke on T.V. He will be missed dearly by Karen and families.

WHEN TOMORROW STARTS WITHOUT ME

Author: David M. Romano

When tomorrow starts without me

And I'm not here to see

If the sun should rise and find your eyes

All filled with tears for me

I wish you wouldn't cry

The Way you did today

While thinking of the many things

We did not get to say

I know how much you love me

As much as I love you

Each time that you think of me

I know you will miss me too

Visitation for Bill will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
