|
|
William L. Martin
De Pere - William (Bill) Louis Martin, 80 passed away on April 15th from Alzheimer's with his wife and daughters by his side. Bill was born on Sept. 3, 1939 at his grandmother's farm in Oconto to William and Luella (Reynolds) Martin. After graduating from Oconto High School Bill enlisted into the Army. He was stationed in Germany where he made liquid oxygen and met his first wife Katharina (Katie) Knussmann. They were married while in Germany and again at St. John's in De Pere. Together they had 2 daughters, Cindy & Michelle. After Katie passed away in 1999 Bill met and married Sue Cashman on June 29, 2003.
After returning to Green Bay, Bill went to school at NWTC for Transportation Management while working full time. He worked for Hockers Brick & Tile for over 45 years helping hundreds of couples to design their house and fireplace with brick and stone. He was known as "Mr. Bill" to his customers and many times when Bill and Sue were out to dinner, customers would stop by to tell him how much they still loved the brick on their house after all those years. Bill probably didn't remember their name but always knew the name of their brick. Bill was active in the Brown County Home Builders were he held numerous offices and won several awards.
Bill was a huge lover of butterflies. So, Bill and Sue were married in their backyard and as a surprise to Bill, Sue arranged for butterflies to be released by the guests at the end of the ceremony. One of their wedding photos shows a butterfly landing on his lapel.
Bill was a kid at heart and loved entertaining people on the many different boats he owned. He also loved to golf and bowl and was very proud of his perfect 300 game. Bill and Sue loved to travel and went on many mini trips to include the Tulip Festival in Holland, Michigan, the Lavender Farm on Washington Island, and many Botanical Gardens throughout the state.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Sue Cashman and his daughters Cindy (Pat) McCabe, Michelle (Tim) Roach, his grandchildren Stephany (Rod) Israeli, Kyle McCabe & his special friend Rachel Reidenga, Emily Roach, Evan Roach, great-grandchildren Ethan Israeli and Ari Israeli. Siblings: Judy (Al) Kopczynski, Jack (Cindie) Martin, Mary Lou (Jim) Van Deusen, Dean (Mary) Martin, Sister-in-law Linda Martin and life-long dear friends Mike & Nancy Gauthier and Tom & Cindie Schmit. Brothers-in-law: Mike (Gail) Cashman, Dennis (Dorothy) Cashman, Keith Cashman; Sisters-in-law: Patricia (Dan) Desotell, Karen (Dave) Stubenvole, Lois (Mark) Cornette, many nieces & nephews and our 4-legged furry friend Buddie.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Luella Martin, Brother Kenny Martin, Brother-in-laws Bill Cashman & Ervin Cashman and his In-Laws: Mathias & Anna Knussmann and Edward & Loretta Cashman.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. Ryan Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. The family would like to thank Unity Hospice for their thoughtful care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020