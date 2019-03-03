|
|
Sobieski - Bill Wasurick, 48, Sobieski, passed away at his home on Monday, February 25, 2019, with his wife, the love of his life, at his side. In December, Bill was diagnosed with cancer, which he fought with all his might; he never backed down from anything in his life.
The son of Ann (McNeill) and the late Roger Wasurick was born April 8, 1970, in Krakow. He was a 1988 graduate of Pulaski High School. On June 26, 1998, Bill married Mary Blochowiak at SS. Edward and Isidore Church in Flintville. The couple made their home and raised their daughters in Sobieski. For the past five years, Bill drove for Draeger Oil of Antigo and had been very loyal to the company and his customers.
Bill loved bow and gun hunting, riding his Harley, and messing around in the yard with his John Deere tractor. He was known in the neighborhood as "Mr. Clean," since he could always be seen washing his toys in the driveway. Bill enjoyed spending time with Mark LaBrosse, his best friend since grade school, and having a beer by the pond with his pal, Tom Jones, and all the dogs.
Survivors include his sweetie, Mary; his two beautiful girls, Brianna and Morgan; and his other "best girl," Etta Bear, who was always underfoot and at his side. He is further survived by his mother, Ann Wasurick, Pulaski; his sister, Bonnie (Jim) Gajewski, Mill Center; his mother-in-law, Patricia Blochowiak, Green Bay; aunts and uncles, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Roger Wasurick; his father-in-law, John Blochowiak; and his favorite dog, Benelli.
Friends are invited to gather with the family in Resurrection Hall of SS. Edward and Isidore Church, 3667 Flintville Rd. (Suamico), Flintville, from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9th, with a Life Celebration/Memory Sharing at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts will be given to things near and dear to Billy's heart.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019