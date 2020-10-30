1/1
William Leonard Magray
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Leonard Magray

SUAMICO - William Leonard Magray, 72, Suamico, WI earned his own "Goldwings" on October 27, 2020. Although Bill prided himself in going like the energizer bunny, in perfect physical condition, Covid-19 struck him and just like the lottery, he was unable to win.

He was born on June 13, 1948 in Iron Mountain, MI to Robert and Betty Magray. He was a 1967 graduate of Forest Park High School in Crystal Falls, MI. He proudly served as a medic in the U.S. Army in Vietnam during 1969-1970. On January 1, 1972 he married his childhood sweetheart Cynthia Simondsen Magray. Together they enjoyed over 48 years. He was most proud when he became a father and later in life as a grandfather.

Bill worked very hard his entire life, including many years at Peot Construction and later retired from the WI Dept. of Transportation. Many knew him as "Suamico Junkpicker." He enjoyed making firewood and proudly hauled it with his "3/4 Ton Goldwing Trike!" Some of his other passions included traveling, anything with his grandsons, old country karaoke at Jill's on Bodart and Mt. Dew slushees.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughter Tami (Craig) Balfanz and their sons, Sawyer and Dawson of Suamico, WI; daughter Teri (Jeff Haskins) and their sons, Pierce and Birk of Oconto Falls, WI. Brothers Robert (Patricia) Magray, Raymond Magray, and sister Betty (Terry) Moriarty. Cindy's siblings, Lori (Jim) Miller, Sally (Brad) Mitchell, Bill (Lisa) Simondsen, and Dan (Sally) Simondsen as well as many aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who also held a special place in his heart.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and step-mother, Dorothy Magray; his mother, Betty and step-father William Schintgen; Cindy's parents, Vern and JoAnne Simondsen; along with his brother; Vernon Magray.

Due to Covid-19 no public service will be held. Pfotenhauer Funeral Home is assisting the family with a private service on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. However, full Military Honors will be given following the 6:00 service. Family and friends are invited to attend this presentation, being held outside Pfotenhauer Funeral Home; 1145 Cardinal Ln, Green Bay, WI 54313. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Bill spent his life passing out candy to everyone he met. The family wishes to thank the Covid-19 Unit and ICU staff at Aurora Hospital. Thank you for your special care as he made his way to eternal candyland. Rest In Peace, "Candy Man" and don't forget your cow hats!

Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, WI 54313 (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Magray family. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com







Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
(920) 434-2060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved