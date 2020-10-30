William Leonard Magray
SUAMICO - William Leonard Magray, 72, Suamico, WI earned his own "Goldwings" on October 27, 2020. Although Bill prided himself in going like the energizer bunny, in perfect physical condition, Covid-19 struck him and just like the lottery, he was unable to win.
He was born on June 13, 1948 in Iron Mountain, MI to Robert and Betty Magray. He was a 1967 graduate of Forest Park High School in Crystal Falls, MI. He proudly served as a medic in the U.S. Army in Vietnam during 1969-1970. On January 1, 1972 he married his childhood sweetheart Cynthia Simondsen Magray. Together they enjoyed over 48 years. He was most proud when he became a father and later in life as a grandfather.
Bill worked very hard his entire life, including many years at Peot Construction and later retired from the WI Dept. of Transportation. Many knew him as "Suamico Junkpicker." He enjoyed making firewood and proudly hauled it with his "3/4 Ton Goldwing Trike!" Some of his other passions included traveling, anything with his grandsons, old country karaoke at Jill's on Bodart and Mt. Dew slushees.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughter Tami (Craig) Balfanz and their sons, Sawyer and Dawson of Suamico, WI; daughter Teri (Jeff Haskins) and their sons, Pierce and Birk of Oconto Falls, WI. Brothers Robert (Patricia) Magray, Raymond Magray, and sister Betty (Terry) Moriarty. Cindy's siblings, Lori (Jim) Miller, Sally (Brad) Mitchell, Bill (Lisa) Simondsen, and Dan (Sally) Simondsen as well as many aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who also held a special place in his heart.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and step-mother, Dorothy Magray; his mother, Betty and step-father William Schintgen; Cindy's parents, Vern and JoAnne Simondsen; along with his brother; Vernon Magray.
Due to Covid-19 no public service will be held. Pfotenhauer Funeral Home is assisting the family with a private service on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. However, full Military Honors will be given following the 6:00 service. Family and friends are invited to attend this presentation, being held outside Pfotenhauer Funeral Home; 1145 Cardinal Ln, Green Bay, WI 54313. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Bill spent his life passing out candy to everyone he met. The family wishes to thank the Covid-19 Unit and ICU staff at Aurora Hospital. Thank you for your special care as he made his way to eternal candyland. Rest In Peace, "Candy Man" and don't forget your cow hats!
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, WI 54313 (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Magray family. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com