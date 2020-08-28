William "Bill" Martin
De Pere - We lost our husband, father, brother and dear friend Bill Martin on April 15, 2020 to Alzheimer's. In honor of Bill, memorial money was donated to Unity Hospice for their loving care, Green Bay Botanical Garden for Bill's love of butterflies and flowers and Tom's Terrific Tournament where funds were raised for treatment of breast cancer and Parkinson's disease.
In lieu of a memorial event, we have created a Celebration of Bill's life to be viewed at WilliamLMartin.HomesteadCloud.com
. We miss you "Mr.Bill".