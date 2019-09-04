|
William "Bill" Massey
Green Bay - William "Bill" Massey, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born in Green Bay on December 31, 1931 to John and Lydia (Rausch) Massey.
Bill graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1950. After high school, Bill worked on the railroad, until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was in the 40th Infantry Division in the Korean War; earning two bronze stars during his service. Then, as a trade union member for over 60 years, he worked for many construction companies not only in the Green Bay area, but across the entire state as well; eventually retiring from HJ Martin and Sons in 1994.
On June 16, 1962, Bill married Mary Sue Zambrowicz and they settled on the west side of Green Bay where they raised their four children. Together they enjoyed traveling, whether it be an afternoon drive in the country or a weekend getaway. They are now reunited in Heaven.
Bill was an avid trap shooter for nearly 25 years between 1988-2012. He earned many local and state honors and awards for his competitive talents, including the Senior Veteran 16 Yard State Champion in 2002.
Anyone who knew Bill, knew that his lifelong passion was his cartridge (bullet) collecting. Seeking out a rare model, researching something found but unknown and just sharing his interest and knowledge with others brought decades of enjoyment and satisfaction. He was a lifetime member of the International Cartridge Collectors Association and this was the focus of over 50 years of travel both throughout the state and across the country to attend gun shows and cartridge collection conventions.
He is survived by his children, Pat (Roger) Jazdzewski, Bill (Shari) Massey, Bob (Amy) Massey, Pam Massey (Tracy Plamann); grandchildren, Rachel, Ryan (Tina), Anna, Ruby, Ethan, Kaden and Teagan; great-grandson, Ezra; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mary Sue; his parents; and two brothers, Ralph and Jack.
Friends may visit at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday September 6. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth Street, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery immediately after the Mass. To send online condolences please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
For fellow trap shooting friends that plan on attending Bill's service on Friday, the family asks that you please wear your trap shooting vest.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019