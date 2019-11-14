|
|
William "Bill" Nys
Green Bay - William "Bill" Lee Nys, 73 of Green Bay, Wisconsin passed away November 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and friends and with the dignity that a warrior deserves.
Bill was born January 8, 1946 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to the late Raphael and Fern (Hanstedt) Nys. He graduated Green Bay West High in 1964 and then immediately entered the US Navy. On November 22, 1969 he married Carol Ann Lemerond in Green Bay at Ss. Peter & Paul.
Bill served with honor for over 25 years in the US Navy. From the shores of Vietnam to the Persian Gulf. Bill loved his country like many of his other family members who also served. Bill did two tours of duty in Vietnam. He escorted the Marines back home from the Beirut Terrorist Attack back in 1986. Bill also served as Fleet Command for the Persian Gulf. He served on many vessels in the Navy from DDG's, Frigates to submarines. Bill has been honored with numerous awards and citations. Bill was a true American hero. He believed in Family, Country and God. Bill was a devoted husband, loving father, and loyal warrior for his Country.
During his time in service, Bill and his wife, along with their children Chris and Kevin, traveled the United States from coast to coast. Additionally, Bill served in Scotland where his youngest son Kevin was born. He bestowed the gift of travel to his family, which will never be forgotten.
After retiring from the service, Bill worked for Bumper to Bumper Automotive in Green Bay, delivering automotive parts to Central and North Central Wisconsin.
In his spare time Bill enjoyed playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, pool, bowling, tinkering in his garage, working in his yard, watching the Vikings, playing darts, spending time with his puppy Rosie, and being around friends and family.
As with many of our veteran's service time takes its toll on the body such as in Bill's case from a wide range of issues including cancer, dementia, and heart issues.
Bill will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years Carol; two sons and their fiancés: Kevin and Lori Hegnet, Chris and Kami Jungling; five granddaughters: Megan (Ted), Ondrea, Maddie, Brooklyne, and Brittany; grandson: Rex; great grandson: Noah; along with a brother, Don (Sandy) Nys. Bill leaves many nephews and nieces and his puppy Rosie.
Bill is preceded in death by his oldest son, Scott.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 1 PM - 3 PM at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54301. A service celebrating Bill's life and service will follow at 3 PM in the funeral home with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me account has been established under his name and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Aurora at Home Hospice for the wonderful care given to him on his final mission.
The sailor has gone home to rest.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019