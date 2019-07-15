|
William P. "Bill" Doyen Jr.
De Pere - Bill P. Doyen, 49, De Pere, passed away Saturday morning July 13, 2019 due to a tragic accident. Little Billy Doyen All American united in marriage to Janet Zeamer on August 5, 1995. Bill loved to travel, hunt, fish, and relax at Grandma's cottage in Crivitz. Along with his wife Janet, they started their own business JBD Communication in 2003. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Morrison. Always there for others, Bill would drop everything to lend a hand. He truly was a Big man with a big heart. It was the time he spent with his family and friends though, that he looked forward to the most.
He is survived by his wife Janet, their children; Kasey (fiancé Dana) Doyen, Jesse (Girlfriend Mikayla) Doyen, Lindsey Doyen, and AJ Doyen. His mother; Barb (Ron Sr.) Skenandore, siblings; Edward (Anne) Doyen, Scott (Tracey) Doyen, Karen (Richard) Cornelius, Mitch (Jodie) Skenandore, Kelli (Paul) Rotherham, and his brother from another mother Tony (Kris) Cornelius.
His grandmother Grace Jordan, Janet's family; his mother-in-law Lois Zeamer, his brother and sister-in-laws, John (Jodi) Zeamer, Jerry (Karen) Zeamer, Joe (Jeannine) Zeamer, Jane Beatty, Julie (Brian) Beach, Ervin (Jackie) Zeamer, Joel Zeamer, June (Kriss) Schmidt, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many many friends survive him.
He was preceded in death by his Dad William P. Doyen Sr., his brother Ron Skenandore Jr., father-in-law Ervin Zeamer Sr., his brother-in-law James Zeamer, nephew; Keith Zeamer, as well as his grandparents; Doyle Jordan and Victor (Marie) Doyen. His uncle Daniel "Fryman" Doyen and great niece Brooklynn Zeamer also preceded him.
Friends may call at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street De Pere from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday. Visitation will continue after 10:00AM Friday at Zion Lutheran Church 7395 Cty Rd W Greenleaf (Morrison) until time of service at 1:00PM with Pastor Randy Ott officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Please go to www.nickelfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the family.
Special thanks to family and friends, for all their support.
Please wear any hunting or fishing attire or anything casual for Thursday's wake.
