William (Bill) Parenteau

William (Bill) Parenteau Obituary
William (Bill) Parenteau

Green Bay - William E. (Bill) Parenteau, of Green Bay and Shawano, passed away April 11, 2019. Bill was born July 26, 1949 to Clarence (Bud) and Irene Parenteau in Superior, WI.

Bill was an engineer at various railroads for 40 years, retiring from Canadian National Railroad. Bill was a proud member of the BLE Union.

Survivors include his wife, Susan; children: Bill Jr., Kim (Dwight) Hancock (Jayda, Ariana, Aaron and Mya), Amy (Mike) Thamm (Austin, Hannah, Jayden, Jaxson and Scarlett), Evan (Tara) Sullivan (Jacob, Madison, Priya); sisters, Barb and Joan Parenteau, Maryann (Tim) Meteraud (Lindsey and Tim); many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Irene Parenteau and in-laws, John and Beverly Jodell.

Bill's family will host a gathering of friends on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Billings Park Civic Center, 3903 N. 18th St., Superior, WI, 54880. Remembrances may be sent to Susan Parenteau, W5341 W. Sandy Drive, Lot 7, Shawano, WI, 54166. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationgb.com.

Papa—you were our Hero!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
