William "Bill" Ridderbush Sr.
Crivitz - William "Bill" Ridderbush Sr., 82, of Crivitz, beloved husband of Mary (Kiss) Ridderbush, departed this life following a short illness at Crossroad West Care Center in Green Bay.
Bill was born on September 1, 1936 in Wausau, WI son of the late Louis and Cecelia (Enkers) Ridderbush. He served his country honorably in the Army Reserves. Throughout his career he worked as an Auto Mechanic at numerous shops, most recently retiring from the City of Green Bay Street Department. Bill was a Special Deputy with the Brown County Sheriff's Department. He was active in the V.F.W. in Silver Cliff, and a Volunteer Fire Fighter for Twin Bridge Fire Department. In his spare time Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing, he was also an avid Green Bay Packer, Milwaukee Brewers, and NASCAR fan. Later in life Bill enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary and their three boys: Bill Jr. (Becky Rasmussen), Tom (Gina), and Jim (Bonnie) Ridderbush. Bill also leaves his beloved grandchildren: Shaun (Sarah) Ridderbush, Andrew (Amanda) Ridderbush, Nicholas Ridderbush, Shelby Ridderbush, and Ryan Ridderbush, in addition to three great grandchildren: Caydance, Ari, and Abraham. Bill also leaves several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death three sisters: Harriet (Ken) Seefeldt, Carla (Dale) Braatz, and Helen (Raymond) Bebout.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17th from 4 - 7 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating his life will follow at 7 PM in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To leave a message of remembrance or for directions please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Bill's family wishes to express their gratitude to the staffs of Crossroads West and Unity Hospice for the care given to him.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019