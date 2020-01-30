|
|
William S. Lally
La Grange, IL - William S. Lally, 78, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in La Grange, IL where he has lived for many years. Bill was born on February 17, 1941, in Green Bay to Ethel and Chester Lally.
He graduated from St. Patrick Grade School and Premontre High School. Bill received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from St. Norbert College and his PHD from the University of Iowa. He taught for many years at Lyons Township High School in La Grange, IL.
Bill is survived by his brother, Thomas (Shirley) Lally, Suamico; his sister-in-law, Maryann Lally, St. Paul, MN; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Patrick Lally.
Visitation will be at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., Green Bay, WI from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, February 3; followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Parent officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to benefit St. John's Homeless Shelter in Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020