William "Bill" Schneider



Wabeno - William C. (Bill) Schneider of Trump Lake died March 2, 2019.



Bill was born in New Franken on September 21, 1931. He graduated from Central High School in 1950 and married Doris (Luebeck) on June 16, 1951. He worked in the dairy industry all his life, retiring from Love It Creamery in 1997. Bill then moved to his dream home on Trump Lake.



Bill is survived by his loving wife Doris, three sons and daughters-in-law Rick (Pam), Mark (Cindy), and Tim (Sheri); and one loving daughter Kelly; two brothers Roger (Pauline) and Ken (Adele); two sisters Winnie (Mel) Massey and Sr. Florita (Carol); step-brother-in-law Robert (Joan) Peters, step-sisters-in-law Marilyn (Marvin) DeBaker, the late Delores (Arland) Delvaux, and the late Irene (Larry) Solway, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his best little buddies Willie and Mac.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents Clem (Florence) Schneider and one brother, Fr. Clem.



Visitation will be held at St. Kilian's Church, 2508 St. Kilian Rd, New Franken, on Thursday, March 7th from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM with a Mass following at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.



The family would like to give a special thanks to all the ICU Staff at Bellin who attended to Bill. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019