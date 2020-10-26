William "Bill" SchweitzerFlorence, WI. - William "Bill" Schweitzer, 75, Florence, WI. passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Marquette, MI., from complications due to Covid. He was born on November 2, 1944 in Sheboygan County to the late Sylvester and Bernice (Walber) Schweitzer. Bill graduated from Elkhart Lake High School in 1962. After High School he proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 6 years. He worked at the Kohler Company in Kohler, WI. for many years. On October 16, 1982 he was united in marriage to Carol Kegel, and she preceded him in death.Bill was a jolly, kind-hearted, and loving person. He enjoyed Bingo, and his frequent trips to the casino. During our time at the Schweitzer Cabin in Amberg, Bill enjoyed all the games of cards, as well as board games. He was a real book of knowledge and liked listening to music. Recently Bill shared that he loved his time with his brother Gene, as they traveled while Gene did his sales on the road.Bill is survived by his brother, John Schweitzer, Hartland, and sister-in-law Rose Ann Schweitzer, De Pere. His Godchildren; Todd Schweitzer, and Sheri (Schweitzer) Burris, along with his other nieces and nephews.He was preceded by his parents, his wife Carol, brother Gene, and sister-in-law Darlene (Fritz) Schweitzer.A private service for Bill will take place at Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, with burial to follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Kiel, WI.Special thanks to the staff at Florence Health Services and UP Health System, Marquette, for all your care and concern shown to Bill.