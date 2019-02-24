|
|
William Semrau
Oconto - William Semrau Jr. age 78 who resided in Oconto passed away unexpectedly Thursday February 21, 2019 at Bay Area Medical Center in Marinette. He was one of six children born to the late William & Evelyn (Evrard) Semrau Sr. June 3, 1940 in Grover. He married Sharon Scharmann June 6, 1959 at St. Joseph Church in Oconto. William was employed by Drews Trucking for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing William loved spending time with his family and friends and his dog Gabby. Surviving are his wife Sharon of 60 years, one son Kevin (Liz) Semrau of Lititz, PA, one daughter Connie (Scott) Klein of Green Bay, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two sisters Shelby Yudes and Judie Critchfield. William was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. Family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home in Oconto Tuesday February 26th from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Father Joel Sember officiating. The family would like to thank the Nursing Staff and Dr. P. Goyal at Bay Area Medical Center ICU for their compassionate care. Condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019