Rhodes-Charapata Crivitz - Crivitz
801 George Street
Crivitz, WI 54114
715-854-7460
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Mary Parish
Crivitz, WI
Prayer Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Mary Parish
Crivitz, WI
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Parish,
Crivitz, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Parish,
Crivitz, WI
Burial
Saturday, May 23, 2020
St. Michael Cemetery
Suring, WI
Rev. William Stengel

Rev. William Stengel Obituary
Rev. William Stengel

Crivitz - With faith in the Resurrection of Jesus, we offer our prayers for Reverend William J. Stengel who entered eternal life on May 17, 2020, at the age of 92.

Father Stengel was born in Suring, Wisconsin, to Robert Martin and Charlotte (Peters) Stengel. He attended Suring Public High School followed by one year at St. Norbert College, De Pere. He transferred to

St. Francis Seminary, Franklin, Wisconsin, and then studied theology at St. Paul Seminary, St. Paul, Minnesota, where he earned a degree in theology. Most Reverend Stanislaus V. Bona ordained him to the priesthood on June 1, 1957, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, Green Bay.

Father Stengel's first appointment was as Assistant Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, Luxemburg. At the same time, he was appointed Associate Editor of the Green Bay Register, (predecessor to the Green Bay Compass) a ministry that he would continue to be involved with until 1972. His subsequent appointments as Assistant Pastor were at St. Agnes Parish, Green Bay, Holy Martyrs of Gorcum Church, Green Bay, and

St. Patrick Parish, Green Bay. From 1962 to 1967, he served as Temporary Administrator of St. Mary Church, Brillion, and then St. Patrick Church, Askeaton, followed by an appointment as Assistant Pastor of St. Jude Parish, Green Bay. In 1966, Father Stengel was appointed Editor of the Green Bay Register. While serving as Editor, he was appointed Temporary Administrator of St. Sebastian Parish, Isaar. After briefly serving as Co-Pastor of St. John Parish, Menasha, he was appointed Pastor of St. Mary Parish Crivitz and served until 1979. He was honored to serve as State Chaplain for the Knights of Columbus. His final appointment was Chaplain of St. Vincent Hospital. He retired in 1998, and then served as a Priest Celebrant of SS Joseph & Edward Parish, Walsh, from 2005-2015.

Special gratitude to all who cared for Father Bill throughout his later years, especially Sherry Kruszka and Marsha Parr.

Reception of the body will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at St. Mary Parish, Crivitz. Visitation will follow and continue until 6:00 p.m. With concerns for the coronavirus, all visitations will be limited to 10 people at a time in the church with others waiting outside while all observe social distancing and proper sanitization. After visitation, a Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., again limited to 10 people.

Visitation will continue on the morning of Saturday, May 23, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., again limited to 10 people at a time with others waiting outside while all observe social distancing and proper sanitization.

The Funeral Liturgy, expressing our faith and our hope in the promised glory of the Lord's Resurrection, will follow visitation and take place on Saturday, May 23, at St. Mary Parish, Crivitz at 11:00 a.m., with Most Reverend David L. Ricken as Celebrant and Rev. Monsignor James Kaczmarek, Diocese of Marquette, as Homilist. Attendance at the Funeral Mass will be limited to 10 persons but the burial afterwards outside at St. Michael Cemetery, Suring, is open to all who would like to attend while observing social distancing.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020
