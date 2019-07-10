|
William Thiede
Bonduel - William Carl "Bill" Thiede, age 91, of Bonduel, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Shawano. Bill was born on September 6, 1927, in Bonduel, to the late Julius and Ida (Drage) Thiede. He graduated from Bonduel High School. On June 9, 1956, Bill was united in marriage to Evangeline Messerschmidt at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bonduel. Evangeline preceded Bill in death, after 62 years of marriage, on September 9, 2018.
In 1950 Bill was drafted into the military and served as a Corporal in the United States Army 28th Infantry from 1950 to 1952. After an honorable discharge from the military Bill worked at Bleick Creamery until 1953 when he accepted a position in the sales and service department at Larsen Furniture. After his training with Philco Corporation Bill serviced countless televisions in many people's homes. Bill also enjoyed driving school bus for 37 years. In his free time, Bill enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, table puzzles, reading, playing the keyboard, playing solitaire on his computer, and attending Tuesday Bible Classes. Bill was a wonderful man and a friend to all. He was active in his community, serving as Commander of the Bonduel's Zernicke-Wegner American Legion Post #217 and as President of the Bonduel Community Archive. He was also active with the Bonduel Community Industries, Bonduel Civic Association, St. Paul's Men's Club, and St. Paul's Stewardship Committee.
Bill is survived by: sister-in-law, Donna Seefeldt; nieces and nephews, Dennis (Karen) Heimer, Jane Heimer, Dr. Karen Walch (Paul) Kinsinger, Sherry (Glenn) Hill, Randy (Bonnie) Bramschreiber, Dan (Julie) Bramschreiber, Tammy (Keith) Rosin, and Debbie (Don) Buresh; many beloved great nieces and great nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by: his wife of 62 years, Evangeline "Vangie" Thiede; his parents, Julius and Ida; a sister, Evelyn Heimer; sisters-in-law, Florence Mavis and Ethel Bramschreiber-Svetnicka; and brothers-in-law, Leonard Heimer, Bob Bramschreiber, Art Mavis, Harold Thompson, and Ken Seefeldt; nephew, Larry Heimer; and a niece, Kathie Thompson.
Funeral services for Bill will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bonduel with Rev. Timothy Shoup officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 am until the time of the service. Military Honors will be conducted by the Bonduel American Legion Post #217 following the service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rich Barkhaus and Bill's American Legion friends for their love and support.
