William Warbritton
Seymour - William C. Warbritton, (90), of Green Bay passed away unexpectedly on 2/24/20 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Seymour, WI. He was born in Ashland, Nebraska, on December 19, 1929 to the late Ralph and Frances (VanAllen) Warbritton. He graduated in 1948 from Ashland High School, then served in the US Army during the Korean War. After his service to his country, he moved to Green Bay and worked as an engineer for the Chicago and NorthWestern Railroad until his retirement in 1990. He married his late wife, LaVerne M. Pirlot, on February 19, 1955. She preceded him in death on 7/22/19. He was a devoted father to his daughter, Jeri Lynn, and his son, Michael James. William was primarily a "loner", but was always there to lend a hand to his neighbors and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and going for long walks around his neighborhood near Thrush Street, visiting briefly with those he passed in his travels.
Survivors include his son, Michael and his wife Janey; son-in law, Jeff Lancelle, grandchildren: Jeffrey Lancelle, Jacob (Michelle) Lancelle, Joshua (Amber) Lancelle, Jami (Bryan) Fromholtz, Kelsey Carroll, Kayla Page, and great grandchildren: Zachary, Tyler, Melissa, Arianna, and Emily Lancelle, and Logan and Ethan Detaege; along with numerous loving nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Glen, Robert, Jack, and Jim Warbritton, and his beloved daughter, Jeri Lynn Lancelle.
In lieu of services, he asks those who knew him to offer up a toast of Bailey's in his memory. Inurnment will be in the Fort Howard Memorial Park in Green Bay at a later date.
The family wishes to graciously thank all of the dedicated, loving, and compassionate staff at Good Shepherd Nursing Home - Seymour, and Dr. Scott Schinschke, for their outstanding care during Bill's last days. He liked all of the staff and the facility very much, especially the food! Everyone there always told us how much they made him smile and we are sure he will be missed.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020