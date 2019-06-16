|
William Zemke
Kewaunee - William A. Zemke, age 80, died peacefully June 3, 2019 in Kewaunee, WI. Born November 26, 1938, the son of Alfred and Geneva (Bergner) Zemke was raised on the family farm in Suring, WI. He attended UW River Falls where he obtained his bachelor's degree, fell in love with his future wife of 56 years Sharon (Anderson) Zemke and went on to serve in the US Army. He then returned to UW River Falls and obtained his master's degree in agricultural science.
William and Sharon moved to Kewaunee County in the early 1970's following his passion for farming and became an agricultural instructor for NWTC. William was a member of the American Legion, Lions, a number of agricultural and educational associations and served on the board of directors for the Kewaunee State Bank.
William was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His pride and joy were his two grandsons Tanner and Colton. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing anywhere, anytime and hunting in what he called God's country.
William was also known to be the last one on the dance floor and the first one to sing on karaoke night where they gave him the nickname of "Whispering Bill".
William will be missed, but never forgotten. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Geneva Zemke and wife, Sharon (Anderson) Zemke. William is survived by son, William Zemke Jr and grandsons, Tanner Zemke and Colton Zemke.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at Buchanan Funeral Home - 1425 Ellis St, Kewaunee, WI 54216 from 2:00pm until 4:30 pm and service to follow the visitation.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2019