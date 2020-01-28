|
|
Yone Micolichek
Green Bay - Yone Micolichek, 91, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.
Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the church. Entombment will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To view the complete obituary or to send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020