Yong Neng Lee
Green Bay - Yong Neng Lee passed December 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, three sons and daughter in-laws, three daughters and son-in-laws, and many grandchildren, including 2 great-grandchildren.
Yong was born January 1, 1945, in a small Hmong village in northern Laos. In his early teens, he was recruited for and served honorably alongside US military forces during the Vietnam War. After the war, Yong immigrated to America. Yong will be remembered as an incredibly hardworking individual who also went to great lengths to care for and comfort others. His unique ability to unconditionally love, listen, and provide deep compassion towards family, friends, and the community will be forever missed and he, forever revered.
The traditional Hmong funeral will be held December 14th and 15th at Legacy Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, "sunshine" donations are accepted at paypal.me/pools/c/8kDZvozwOD.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019