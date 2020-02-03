|
Yvonne A. Habeck
Maribel - Yvonne A. Habeck, age 82, of Maribel, died Saturday morning, February 1, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
The former Yvonne Wanie was born on March 11, 1937 in West Allis, daughter of the late Rolland and Erna (Schmidt) Wanie. The family lived in West Allis until she was 7 and then moved to the township of Rockland in Brown County, where she lived on a dairy farm with her parents. She graduated from East De Pere High School in 1954. Yvonne married Gerald "Jerry" Habeck on May 31, 1958 at Zion Lutheran Church, Morrison. Jerry preceded her in death on March 21, 2006. When Yvonne graduated from high school, she first worked at the Greenleaf Bank. She and Jerry purchased the Habeck home farm on March 1, 1959, from Jerry's parents and they farmed together until Dad's passing. She then continued as bookkeeper for Habeck Homestead Farms LLC. Yvonne was the treasurer for the township of Cooperstown from 1989-1999. She was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Maribel, volunteered at Manitowoc Lutheran High School in the Scrip program and helped at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church counting contributions to the congregation. Jerry and Yvonne traveled to 48 states, and Yvonne continued the journey to all 50 states with her daughters Kathy and Kim. She and Jerry were season ticket holders to the Green Bay Packers for over 50 years, attending the Ice Bowl and the 1997 Superbowl in New Orleans. Her last Packer game was in September of 2019 when they honored Bart Starr. Yvonne loved the Milwaukee Braves and later became a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers. She enjoyed creating ceramic figurines, sewing, cross stitching, making Christmas ornaments, playing cards with her card club, loved decorating for the holidays, and watching her grandchildren in all their sports and musical concerts.
Survivors include her five children: Kathy (Leland) Fidler, Kyle (Ann) Habeck, Kevin Habeck (special friend Mistine Thomson), Keith (Dawn) Habeck, Kim (Tom) Landt, all of Maribel; nine grandchildren: Jennifer (Alec) Hoffman, Matthew (Katie) Fidler, Leanne Habeck, Lexie Habeck, Ian Habeck, Grace Habeck, Janae Habeck, Leyna Habeck; one brother: Dale Wanie, De Pere; two sisters: Barbara Pischke, De Pere, Luanne Wanie, St. Louis, MO; one brother-in-law: Wilbert Habeck, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Rolland and Erna Wanie; two step-mothers: Alice Wanie and Doris Wanie; her husband: Gerald "Jerry" Habeck; two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Robert Pischke, Elaine Wanie, Elda (Hugo) Porr, Norma Habeck; one nephew: Wayne Wanie.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 14311 South Street, Maribel. The Rev. William Harley will officiate with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Maribel, from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials donations in Yvonne's name would be appreciated to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church or Manitowoc Lutheran High School.
The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Yvonne's family cared for all her needs at home for the past three months. All of Yvonne's children would like to offer a special thank you to Dawn for her extra care given to Mom every day. A special Thank You to Bellin Hospital's staff and Sharon Richardson's Hospice for their care of Mom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020