|
|
Yvonne "Bonnie" (Faltynski) Delfosse
Green Bay - Yvonne "Bonnie" (Faltynski) Delfosse, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born October 20, 1938, in Green Bay to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Weber) Faltynski.
Yvonne worked for St. Vincent Hospital as a surgical aid for 52 years. She loved working there and all the people she worked with. Her fun-loving personality kept them laughing.
Yvonne enjoyed life. She bowled for many years with family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She most loved spending time at the family camp at Evergreen Campground in Wild Rose, WI. Many memories were made there.
Yvonne is survived by her husband, James Delfosse (Green Bay); her brothers-in-law, Ken (Carol) Van Lanen, Wild Rose and John DeGrave (Green Bay); her sisters-in-law, Corale Faltynski, (Oconto Falls) and Beverly Delfosse (Abrams); many nieces, nephews and friends, including their neighbors Nick, Cora and their daughters who were always there for Yvonne.
Yvonne is preceded in death by three sisters, Patsy (Warren) Dugan, Caroline Van Lanen and Gloria Kriescher; four brothers, George Faltynski, Frances (Barbara) Faltynski, Robert (Verona) Faltynski and Walter Faltynski; five sisters-in-law, Beatrice (Roland) Hartwig, Rita DeGrave, Irene Delfosse, Lucille (Eric) Wery and Esther (Gerald) Leiterman; and 2 brothers-in-law, Peter Delfosse and Richard Delfosse.
Family and friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Tuesday, June 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with service to follow. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
The family would like to express a deep gratitude to the staff at Unity Hospice for all their care and compassion in Yvonne's last days.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019