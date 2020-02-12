Services
Yvonne J. "Bonnie" LaValliere


1936 - 2020
Yvonne J. "Bonnie" LaValliere Obituary
Yvonne J. "Bonnie" LaValliere

De Pere - Yvonne J. "Bonnie" LaValliere, 83, died peacefully with her family at her side on February 10, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born on December 12, 1936, in Menominee, MI to the late Gabe and Joyce (Belanger) Delfosse.

In 1955 Bonnie married Wayne LaValliere in Menominee, MI. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2004. Bonnie was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She had a passion for the natural world, natural healing, art, and watercolor. Bonnie enjoyed spending her time playing cribbage, knitting, and being with her family. She will be remembered as "the rock" in many people's lives. Bonnie was someone anyone could go to for help, or advice, and she was always caring and supportive.

Bonnie is survived by her children, W. Brian LaValliere (special friend Lindy Stein), Kevin F. LaValliere (special friend Julli Nelson), Sarah (Tony) LaValliere-Radej, and Jenny LaValliere; her grandchildren, Rory (Kelly), Reece, Tanner (Kailey), Samantha, Alexis, and W. Amadeus; her great-grandchildren, Logan, Leighton, and Hattie Fay; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sherry; her brother, Bill.

In accordance with Bonnie's wishes, private services will be held. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020
