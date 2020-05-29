Yvonne "Vonnie" LaBrec (Klister), age 62, of Wrightstown, passed away May 28, 2020 at her home. The daughter of the late Norbert and Angenie (Cornelissen) Klister was born July 20, 1957 in Green Bay. She attended school in the Wrightstown School District and on April 28, 1979 she married Gaylen LaBrec at St. Clare in Wrightstown. Her many hobbies included: taking mini-trips for sightseeing, spending time with family, fishing, gardens, flowers, crocheting and playing cards.



Surviving Vonnie are her husband, Gaylen; children: April LaBrec and Jason LaBrec; brother Darrell Klister; father-in-law and mother-in-law Al and Marilynn LaBrec; sister-in-law Lucille Klister; brother-in-law Roger (Judy) Eiting; Gaylen's siblings: Ron (Gail) LaBrec, Ed (Terri) LaBrec, Mike (Julie) LaBrec, Debbie (David) Winkel, Dan (Paula) LaBrec, Donna LaBrec and her friend Mark Eichorst, Diane (Tim) Westphal, Jerry (Tammy) LaBrec, Joe (Debbie) LaBrec and Nicole LaBrec.



In addition to her parents, Norbert and Angenie; Vonnie was preceded in death by siblings: Janice Eiting, Marlyn and Kenneth Klister.



Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home- Wrightstown Chapel, 711 Main Street, Wrightstown, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 3-6pm with a prayer service to conclude the evening at 6:00pm with Deacon Ken Kabat officiating.



Our family would like to extend a warm thank you to the caregivers of Unity Hospice for all their care and concern.









