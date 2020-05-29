Yvonne LaBrec
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne "Vonnie" LaBrec (Klister), age 62, of Wrightstown, passed away May 28, 2020 at her home. The daughter of the late Norbert and Angenie (Cornelissen) Klister was born July 20, 1957 in Green Bay. She attended school in the Wrightstown School District and on April 28, 1979 she married Gaylen LaBrec at St. Clare in Wrightstown. Her many hobbies included: taking mini-trips for sightseeing, spending time with family, fishing, gardens, flowers, crocheting and playing cards.

Surviving Vonnie are her husband, Gaylen; children: April LaBrec and Jason LaBrec; brother Darrell Klister; father-in-law and mother-in-law Al and Marilynn LaBrec; sister-in-law Lucille Klister; brother-in-law Roger (Judy) Eiting; Gaylen's siblings: Ron (Gail) LaBrec, Ed (Terri) LaBrec, Mike (Julie) LaBrec, Debbie (David) Winkel, Dan (Paula) LaBrec, Donna LaBrec and her friend Mark Eichorst, Diane (Tim) Westphal, Jerry (Tammy) LaBrec, Joe (Debbie) LaBrec and Nicole LaBrec.

In addition to her parents, Norbert and Angenie; Vonnie was preceded in death by siblings: Janice Eiting, Marlyn and Kenneth Klister.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home- Wrightstown Chapel, 711 Main Street, Wrightstown, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 3-6pm with a prayer service to conclude the evening at 6:00pm with Deacon Ken Kabat officiating.

Our family would like to extend a warm thank you to the caregivers of Unity Hospice for all their care and concern.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- Wrightstown
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- Wrightstown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- Wrightstown
711 Main Street
Wrightstown, WI 54180
(920) 532-4366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved