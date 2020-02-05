|
Yvonne M. Ruechel
Green Bay - Yvonne M. Ruechel, "Auntie," 90, Green Bay, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020, at a Green Bay nursing home. The daughter of the late Elmer and Alice (Jahn) Ruechel was born April 10, 1929, in Kunesh. She attended Anston Grade School, was confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Kunesh in 1944, and was a 1948 graduate of Pulaski High School.
After graduation, Yvonne left home and the Green Bay area and worked in housekeeping positions at several Lutheran homes in the southern part of Wisconsin. In 1964, she moved back to Green Bay, where she worked at St. Mary's Hospital for the next 20 years. Yvonne especially enjoyed volunteering at Woodside Lutheran Home for over 40 years.
Yvonne was a faith-filled member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Green Bay, where she belonged to Bethel's prayer chain, the Hope Study Group, and was Bethel's Sunshine Lady. She made sure everyone received a handwritten card from the church. Yvonne also never missed an opportunity to send a card to family and friends. In 2012, she moved to Crossroads Nursing Home in Green Bay where she knew everyone and became the head of the Resident Council Committee. Everyone affectionately called her "the hug lady."
Family and friends meant the world to Yvonne. She is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews: Lynn (Gregory) Rentmeester, Suamico, Debbie Van Dreel (Mike Embs), Oshkosh, Gail Van Dreel, Green Bay, Sue Falk, Flintville, Gary (Rockie) Caelwaerts, Sobieski, Michael (Robin) Caelwaerts, Flintville, Kim Ruechel, Alaska, and Greg (Roxann) Ruechel, Elkhart Lake; great nieces and great nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Yvonne was preceded in death by one brother, Eugene Ruechel and two sisters: Lois (Jerome) Caelwaerts and Phyllis DeBaker; and a nephew, Wayne Falk.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1350 Bond St., Green Bay, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church, Pastor Marilyn Lange officiating. Burial will take place in Kunesh Cemetery in the spring.
The family would like to thank Crossroads Nursing Home for their compassionate care. You became a part of her family, especially Kaye, Dawn, and Kim.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020