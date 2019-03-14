|
|
Mrs. Yvonne (Delahaut) Orton
Green Bay - Mrs. Yvonne (Delahaut) Orton
Yvonne has expressed a desire to pass from this life while she was sleeping and go to be with her mom, Rachel, her dad, Emmet, and brother, Dale, whom she dearly loved. Her wish was granted on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Yvonne was born in Green Bay on May 21, 1933. She attended St. Matthew grade school and graduated from St. Joseph Academy, Class of 1951. Yvonne was a devoted wife to Bill for 65 years. She so enjoyed being a mom to her six children. She told them the best gift she ever gave them was their dad. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart. They kept her young, going to all of their activities and sporting events. She was grateful whenever her family could be together.
Yvonne enjoyed being with her friends and the bridge club she played in for 46 years. She loved baking and many were the recipients of her special award-winning Christmas Fudge. Yvonne won a number of blue ribbons in competition at Heritage Hill where she was also a charter volunteer. For many years, she took time each day, while she was physically able, to ride her exercise bike, logging over 125,000 miles. She wanted everyone to know that she had the grit, not only to attend, but stay until the last play of the game to see Bart Starr sneak through and score the winning touchdown in the Ice Bowl.
Yvonne's favorite place to relax was on the beach with Bill, and a good book. Yvonne loved to travel and she planned family trips to the World Circus Museum in Baraboo; Battle Creek, Michigan to visit Kellogg's; Dearborn, Michigan to visit the Ford Museum; Washington, D.C., and Williamsburg.
Her best time of the day at the nursing home was when she was with the Activity Director, Julie, and when she was in the dining room eating meals served by Robin and Tim. She was forever grateful to Bill for being the best care giver ever.
Yvonne is survived by her loving husband, Bill; their children: Lynn (Richard) Perry, Atlanta; Leslie (Dennis) Rossner, Green Bay; Lisa (Mike) Seney, Florida; Lauren (Randy) Sherman, Green Bay; William (Betty) Orton, Jr., Florida; and Ross Orton, New York, NY; grandchildren: Rachel (Ray) Nerison, Menomonie, WI; Lindsay and Ryan Hinzman, Spring Valley; Laura Rossner, Green Bay; B.J. (Heather) DeGroot, Oshkosh; Maggie and Matt DeGroot, Waupaca; Karl and Lucy Hayes, Derbyshire, England; Elizabeth and Billy Orton, Florida; her great-grandchildren, Sean, Grant, and Devon Hinzman, Austin and Douglas Hayes, Rocco Devroy, Carlee and Natalie DeGroot, Violet Lawniczak; nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Janice Delahaut.
She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Emmet and Rachel Delahaut; Bill's mom and dad, Ed and Lony Orton; and brothers-in-law, Rod and Dick Orton.
Visitation will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray St. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, March 15. The Mass of Resurrection will be held at noon Friday, March 15 with Rev. Gregory Parent officiating. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for St. John's Homeless Shelter and The Salvation Army.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019