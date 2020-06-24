Zach Zahn
Suring - Zach Zahn left us unexpectedly on June 21, 2020, as a result of injuries from a single motor vehicle accident. He was born Zachary Randal Zahn to Randal and Karen (Madsen) Zahn on May 7, 1976. He spent his summers growing up on the farm where he was currently living, learning how to be a farmer from his Grandpa Madsen. From a young age Zach had an appreciation for tractors and tractor pulling. He also had learned to thrash the old fashion way from his grandfather when he was fifteen years old.
Zach graduated from Gillett High School and went on to attend NWTC studying welding trades. He was a welder for several years, including at Great Lakes Trailer. Later he pursued his passion by opening up his own shop on the family farm while raising hereford beef like his grandfather. Zach was a "young Chet", able to fix just about anything. All around the community people would bring him things to repair.
Zach enjoyed spending time in the company of his good friends and neighbors. He also enjoyed the good old country music, attending concerts, making maple syrup, dart ball, shooting trap, darts, and pool. He loved being involved in many different areas of the community including FFA alumni, the Suring Sportsman's Club and the Suring Fire Department. Zach served approximately 10 years on the Suring Fire Dept. and recently became a Captain. Zach was a founding member of the MVBA (Maple Valley Bachelor's Association). Other interests included pontooning, collecting Pabst memorabilia, and motorcycling. Zach custom built his motorcycle, a Harley Davidson Chopper, the frame built with parts from a TD-24 International bulldozer. Every year Zach looked forward to attending the SYMCO Weekender with friends and family, showing off his 1967 Ford Falcon. Zach was a hard working and loyal friend, fun loving uncle, dedicated son and brother. Zach lived life on his own terms and he lived it to the fullest. He will be missed by all.
Zach is survived by his mother, Karen; his longtime girlfriend, Julie; his sister, Miranda Zahn (David Smith) of Plano, IL; his brother, Caleb (Darlene) Zahn of Neshkoro, WI; four nieces, Eleanor, Afton, Reyna, Nadine; a nephew, Xavier and a future nephew; his loyal dog, Buster.
He was preceded in death by his father, Randy; his brother, Matthew; his grandparents, LeRoy and Beverly Zahn and Henry and Helen Madsen.
Visitation will be held at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 3 to 7 PM. At 7 PM, a "Last Call" page will be performed by Oconto County Dispatch. A funeral service will be held at a later date at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church in Suring. Zach will be interred at Frostville Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Zach's memory. The family would like to thank Zach's friends and neighbors for all their help and support during this very difficult time.
