Zachary Donald Garletts
West Allis - Zachary Donald Garletts, 31 years of age, residing in West Allis, WI, born December 29, 1988, departed this life on February 02, 2020. Beloved son of Daniel and Laurian Garletts, cherished brother of Sarah (Fowler) Garletts and Rachel (Frye) Garletts, and Matthew Garletts; also survived by grandparents, Antialee Garletts, Percy and Georgia Wood, nephew Isaiah Frye, and by many others whom loved and miss him dearly.
Born in West Virginia and raised on 11 acres of woodlands, he loved the outdoors in all seasons. Since early childhood, hiking, skiing, biking, kayaking, climbing, swimming and traveling/exploring with family and friends were pursued with great enthusiasm. Most anything he engaged in, work or play, was undertaken with exuberance. Zach was very mechanically inclined and loved working with his hands. In recent years he took great pride in designing and fashioning custom hand fit knives, each one meticulously hand crafted. We so miss your smile, your energy, and sense of humor. Our hearts are broken by your early departure from us.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 1st, 1:00-5:00 P.M. at The Cooperage, 822 S. Water St. Milwaukee, WI 53204. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020