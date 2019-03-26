|
|
Zellner Keith
Sobieski - Keith J. Zellner, 76, Sobieski, passed away on March 22, 2019. The son of the late Anton and Verna (Dorner) Zellner was born on September 3, 1942 in Green Bay.
On June 11, 1966 he married Mary Ann Heim. Together they shared 52 wonderful years. Keith worked at Tectron Tube for over 30 years where he was a supervisor before his retirement.
Keith was happiest in the woods, where he especially enjoyed trout fishing and pheasant hunting. Keith took great satisfaction in caring for his well-manicured lawn. He also loved to attend his grandsons sporting events and spend time with his only granddaughter who he affectionately called 'Princess'. Keith cherished taking his grandchildren fishing and teaching them how to can vegetables from his garden, which was his pride and joy. Above everything else, he delighted in spending time with his family outdoors.
Keith is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann; daughters, Mary Lee (David) Pallex, Vicki (Randy) Brault; grandchildren, Dillon, Bennett, and Chloe Pallex, Logan Brault; siblings, Bob Zellner, Gilbert (Mary Ann) Zellner, Leonard (Alyce) Zellner, Mary Lou Hendricks, Diane (Tom) Gezella, Gene (Nancy) Zellner, Alan (Gail) Zellner; sisters-in-law, Carol Zellner, Donna Heim, Diane (Dick) Lardinois; brother-in-law, Tom (Lorraine) Heim; and his loyal companion, Snickers; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Andrew (Martha) Heim; Godson, Tim Hendricks; a brother, Clifford Zellner; brother-in-law, Wilbert Hendricks; nephews, Andy Heim, David Lardinois.
Friends may call at Ss. Edward and Isidore, 3667 Flintville Rd., on Wednesday beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Rev. David J. Hoffman officiating. Please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com to send online condolences. Keith's family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff, doctors, nurses, and pastoral care team at St. Mary's Hospital for their exceptional support and care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019