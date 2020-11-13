XENIA — Althea Elaine Slaven, age 70, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hospitality Home in Xenia. She was born November 19, 1949 in Xenia, the daughter of Flossie M. (Stafford) and Clifford L. Dice. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Freddie L. Slaven Sr.; grandson: Freddie Matthew Slaven; sisters: Cathy Dice, Jessi Fullen and Sharon Barnes; and a brother: John Stafford. She is survived by her children: Freddie Lee (Tammy R.) Slaven; Steven Matthew Slaven and Malissa Elaine Neal; sisters: Roberta Kindle and Velva Flaugher; brothers: Clifford Dice; Dennis Dice Sr.; and Randy Dice; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Althea had retired from Greene County, where she had been an employment specialist with Greene Inc. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Services will be held 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 17th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. A walk through visitation will be held 12:30 PM Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. She will be buried at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Online condolences may be made to the family @ www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID19 statewide mandate, social distancing and mask will be required.