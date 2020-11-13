1/
Althea Elaine Slaven
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Althea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

XENIA — Althea Elaine Slaven, age 70, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hospitality Home in Xenia. She was born November 19, 1949 in Xenia, the daughter of Flossie M. (Stafford) and Clifford L. Dice. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Freddie L. Slaven Sr.; grandson: Freddie Matthew Slaven; sisters: Cathy Dice, Jessi Fullen and Sharon Barnes; and a brother: John Stafford. She is survived by her children: Freddie Lee (Tammy R.) Slaven; Steven Matthew Slaven and Malissa Elaine Neal; sisters: Roberta Kindle and Velva Flaugher; brothers: Clifford Dice; Dennis Dice Sr.; and Randy Dice; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Althea had retired from Greene County, where she had been an employment specialist with Greene Inc. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Services will be held 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 17th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. A walk through visitation will be held 12:30 PM Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. She will be buried at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Online condolences may be made to the family @ www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID19 statewide mandate, social distancing and mask will be required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved