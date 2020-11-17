XENIA — Mr. Anison James Colbert, Sr., age 85, passed from this life on Friday, November 13, 2020 at approximately 9:01 p.m. at Kettering Medical Center. He was born on April 27, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio to Jessie James and Anna Carletta (Akins) Colbert; both parents preceded him in death. He was united in holy matrimony to Irene (Roberts) Colbert; she survives in Xenia. Mr. Colbert was the owner of Colbert Funeral Home in Xenia, Ohio. He was a member of the Zion Baptist Church in Xenia. Besides his loving wife Irene he leaves to cherish his precious memory 3 children; Sylvia Clark (Coleman) of Lima. Michael Colbert (Marquetta) of Dayton and Anison Colbert, Jr. of Xenia. 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A sister; Geneva Jackson of Xenia. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a son; Wendell Colbert and 2 sisters; Jessie Lockett and Tessie Hall (twins). Home going services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Chapman, officiating. Visitation/Wake services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Church. Entombment - Woodland Mausoleum in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Zion Baptist Church Educational Fund in Xenia, Ohio. In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. Services entrusted to: Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. and Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home in Springfield, Ohio. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the Colbert Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com.