Anison James Colbert Sr.
XENIA — Mr. Anison James Colbert, Sr., age 85, passed from this life on Friday, November 13, 2020 at approximately 9:01 p.m. at Kettering Medical Center. He was born on April 27, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio to Jessie James and Anna Carletta (Akins) Colbert; both parents preceded him in death. He was united in holy matrimony to Irene (Roberts) Colbert; she survives in Xenia. Mr. Colbert was the owner of Colbert Funeral Home in Xenia, Ohio. He was a member of the Zion Baptist Church in Xenia. Besides his loving wife Irene he leaves to cherish his precious memory 3 children; Sylvia Clark (Coleman) of Lima. Michael Colbert (Marquetta) of Dayton and Anison Colbert, Jr. of Xenia. 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A sister; Geneva Jackson of Xenia. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a son; Wendell Colbert and 2 sisters; Jessie Lockett and Tessie Hall (twins). Home going services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Chapman, officiating. Visitation/Wake services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Church. Entombment - Woodland Mausoleum in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Zion Baptist Church Educational Fund in Xenia, Ohio. In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. Services entrusted to: Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. and Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home in Springfield, Ohio. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the Colbert Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
