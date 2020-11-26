FAIRBORN — Arthur Steve Warthman (11/24/2020). Steve was born September 5, 1941 to Arthur J. Warthman and Roselene M. (Patterson) Warthman of Allensville, Ohio. Steve leaves his beloved wife Vesta (Stutler) of 56 years, and his dearest sons (and spouses) Scott A. (Julie) Warthman of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and Shawn A. (Carrie) Warthman of Avon Lake, Ohio. Steve was also blessed to have his sister Vicky (Michael) Schlosser of Albany, Ohio. Steve was the best "PaPa" to four grandchildren, Trevor, Spencer, Carter, & Amber Warthman. Also left behind are sisters-in-law (and spouses) Patricia (Jerry) Sinkler, Valda (John) Colbart, and Rebecca (Lawrence Jr.) Curtis; and aunt, Mildred Kohn. Steve was employed as a young man at Mead Paper in Chillicothe, and later at Fairborn City Schools. He graduated from the University of Rio Grande in 1964 with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Education, and Master's Degree in Education from Ohio University in 1967. Steve dedicated his life to serving the youth of the Fairborn community, first as a teacher and then principal for over twenty-five years. He began teaching in Fairborn Schools in 1964 as a sixth grade teacher and then as a program supervisor for two years. In 1972 he became principal of South Elementary School where he remained for the next 25 years until retirement in 1996. He touched the lives of thousands of youngsters, who brought joy to his life throughout his career. Steve's hobbies included wood working and antique cars, especially tinkering with the Model T's that have been in his family for over 100 years. He and Vesta especially loved meeting their many friends from the Model T Clubs and going on more than twenty-five National Model T Club tours. He was a member of the Fairborn Jaycees, the Fairborn Methodist Church, and affiliated with the Fairborn Presbyterian Church. Steve's family takes great comfort knowing that he is now reunited with his mom and dad, Arthur Sr. and Roselene, Vesta's mom and dad, Jack and Evelyn Stutler, and his niece Kelly Schlosser. A visitation will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 from 12:30 until 2:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A private service will be held by the family. Burial will take place at Byron Cemetery. Please wear a mask if attending the visitation. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.