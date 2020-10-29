HORN LAKE, Miss. — Mrs. Barbara Ann Hammer, 80, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her residence in Horn Lake, MS. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven (626 Star Landing Road, East, Southaven, MS 38672). A funeral ceremony will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. also at Coleman Funeral Home. Bro. David Smith will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Hammer was born September 1, 1940, in Xenia, OH. Barbara attended the First Assembly of God Church in Horn Lake, MS. She was a true animal lover and an amazing family person. She was a wonderful grandmother, and her granddaughters were her pride and joy. Barbara will be dearly missed by her loved ones and those that knew her. Mrs. Hammer is survived by her husband, John Hammer of Horn Lake; one daughter, Amy Michelle Hammer of Horn Lake; one brother, Levi "Junnie" Leroy (Connie) Inlow of Xenia; two granddaughters, Maria Alexandria Hammer and Sophia Angelene Hammer, both of Horn Lake; one great-grandson, Osiris Hammer of Horn Lake; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hammer was preceded in death by her parents, Levi Sylvester Inlow and Lillian Mae Inlow; and three sisters, Dorothy Smith, Virginia Ross, and Shirley Jean Inlow. Donations and memorials in honor of Barbara Ann Hammer may be made to the Desoto Animal Rescue Society (www.igive.com/DARS). Online condolences may be left on her Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.