1/
Barbara Ann Hammer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Mrs. Barbara Ann Hammer, 80, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her residence in Horn Lake, MS. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven (626 Star Landing Road, East, Southaven, MS 38672). A funeral ceremony will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. also at Coleman Funeral Home. Bro. David Smith will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Hammer was born September 1, 1940, in Xenia, OH. Barbara attended the First Assembly of God Church in Horn Lake, MS. She was a true animal lover and an amazing family person. She was a wonderful grandmother, and her granddaughters were her pride and joy. Barbara will be dearly missed by her loved ones and those that knew her. Mrs. Hammer is survived by her husband, John Hammer of Horn Lake; one daughter, Amy Michelle Hammer of Horn Lake; one brother, Levi "Junnie" Leroy (Connie) Inlow of Xenia; two granddaughters, Maria Alexandria Hammer and Sophia Angelene Hammer, both of Horn Lake; one great-grandson, Osiris Hammer of Horn Lake; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hammer was preceded in death by her parents, Levi Sylvester Inlow and Lillian Mae Inlow; and three sisters, Dorothy Smith, Virginia Ross, and Shirley Jean Inlow. Donations and memorials in honor of Barbara Ann Hammer may be made to the Desoto Animal Rescue Society (www.igive.com/DARS). Online condolences may be left on her Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman Funeral Home of Southaven
626 Star Landing Road East
Southaven, MS 38672
(662) 349-3900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved