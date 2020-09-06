SPRINGFIELD — Barbara Warren (Brumbaugh) Eckstrand, age 97, of Springfield (formerly Xenia), OH passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020 surrounded by family. After having lived at Wooded Glen in Springfield, she spent her last week at her daughter Katherine's home visiting with her children and grandchildren.

She was born June 30, 1923, in Evanston, Illinois, the daughter of Delmar Warren and Lillian (Jonas) Warren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon A. Eckstrand (December 5, 2006). Her first husband, Denford Allen Brumbaugh, Jr., was killed in action during WWII in 1944.

She is survived by her children Steve (Irene) Eckstrand of Rockville, MD; David (Tracy) Eckstrand of Rochester, NY; Katherine (Ed Weisenbach) Eckstrand of Springfield, OH; and Judy (Dave) Green of Xenia; grandchildren, Nathan, Kristen and Laurel Eckstrand; Emily and Anders Eckstrand; Joel Shear; and Kelsey and Joshua Sutton; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Katherine (Roth) Holtz of Kenosha, WI; as well as many additional blended family members.

Barbara spent most of her childhood in Glencoe, IL, where she was raised by her mother and grandparents. She graduated from Lawrence University (WI) with a B.A. in Psychology. She worked at Northwestern University before moving to Xenia with her husband, Gordon, in 1950. She was a long-time member of Faith Community United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, loved volunteering at Common Cup, and was active in the United Methodist Women and other ministries.

Barbara was a board member of The Greene County Historical Society for many years and active in the PTA and other school activities. She and her husband, Gordon, were involved in the recovery effort after the Xenia tornado and were enthusiastic volunteers of Blue Jacket, receiving its First Frontier Award.

Barbara had a smile for everyone, a great ear for listening, and always put others before herself. Not one to seek the limelight, she quietly befriended many people of all ages during her long life. She will be remembered for her delightful "Betty White" sense of humor and creative table decorations for numerous events.

Contributions can be made in her name to the Xenia Community Schools Foundation, Hospice of Dayton, or Faith Community United Methodist Church.

A memorial will be held at a later date when people can gather safely.