1/
Bernice W. Howard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ENON — Bernice W. Howard, age 97 of Enon, passed away November 12, 2020. She was born June 21, 1923 in Morgan Co., Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dewey and Sadie Whitt. She was retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Bernice was a member of the International Faith Church in Fairborn; enjoyed sewing, quilting, an excellent cook "the dumpling queen", and traveled with her husband for over 30 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernice Howard; son, Talmadge Howard; brother, Junior Whitt; and sister, Evalene DeHart. Bernice is survived by her five children, Leroy (Drema) Howard of Xenia, Joann Rowe of Beavercreek, Phyllis Howard of Fairborn, Harold (Pam) Howard of Fairborn, Barry (Linda) Howard of Fairborn; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Kathy, Betty, Charlotte; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family. A private service will be held by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved