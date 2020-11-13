ENON — Bernice W. Howard, age 97 of Enon, passed away November 12, 2020. She was born June 21, 1923 in Morgan Co., Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dewey and Sadie Whitt. She was retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Bernice was a member of the International Faith Church in Fairborn; enjoyed sewing, quilting, an excellent cook "the dumpling queen", and traveled with her husband for over 30 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernice Howard; son, Talmadge Howard; brother, Junior Whitt; and sister, Evalene DeHart. Bernice is survived by her five children, Leroy (Drema) Howard of Xenia, Joann Rowe of Beavercreek, Phyllis Howard of Fairborn, Harold (Pam) Howard of Fairborn, Barry (Linda) Howard of Fairborn; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Kathy, Betty, Charlotte; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family. A private service will be held by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.