WARRENTON, Va. — Beth Anne Williams, age 58, of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at the Fauquier Health & Rehab. in Warrenton. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on September 20th, 1962, Daughter of Harold R. Williams and the late Patricia A. Williams. Shortly after her birth, Beth lived in England for several years before moving to the Northern Virginia area, where she would spend the rest of her life continuously surrounded by the love of her family. Beth is survived by her father, Harold R. 'Willie' Williams; sister, Kimberley Williams & her wife, Cathy Melanson of Alexandria, VA; two nieces, Margaret & Kate; aunt, Sandra Wagner; and two cousins, Robert & David Wagner. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patty Williams. Private interment at Mt. Zion Shoup cemetery in Beavercreek, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com or at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.