LEXINGTON, Ky. — Betty Ayers Johnides was born on February 8, 1931 in Chesapeake, W. Va. to Margaret Scott Ayers and Harry L. Ayers, who preceded her in death. She departed this life on November 27, 2020 in Lexington, KY. Betty was married to George Johnides, Jr. on August 18, 1950 in Charlton Heights, W. Va., who also preceded her in death; as well as her brother John Clinton Ayers and sister Dorothy Ayers (Glen) Buckley. Betty is survived by her sister Ramona Ayers (Dennie) Ashby, her daughter Linda Johnides (Sam) Brown, her son George Johnides III, grandchildren Joseph (Kelly) Brown, Natalie (Christian) Moore, and Hayden Johnides, and great grandchildren Gavin, Gloribelle, and Zoe Moore, and Kate and Carter Brown. Betty lived her early years in Chesapeake, W. Va., growing up with her brother and sisters, as well as nearby aunts and uncles, whom she remained close to through the years. She attended East Bank High School and graduated from Gauley Bridge High School before attending West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Montgomery, where she studied business administration. While attending Tech, Betty met her future husband George and was a member of Delta Theta Pi Sorority. Betty and George moved around during their early marriage, settling in Xenia, Ohio to raise their family. They were faithful members of First United Presbyterian Church there. Later, they retired to the Lake Cumberland area, living their final years in Monticello, KY. Betty was baptized and became a member of First Christian Church in Monticello, where she loved to attend until she was no longer able. Betty had many jobs throughout her life, but mostly with the Credit Bureau of Dayton, Ohio and in Medical Records at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Ohio. She joined the Auxiliary at Greene Memorial Hospital and enjoyed her volunteer hours there. Later in Monticello, Betty joined the newly formed Auxiliary at Wayne County Hospital and helped to set up the Gift Shop that has supported the hospital for several years. She also enjoyed being a volunteer through her membership in the Monticello Woman's Club, especially time spent at the Mill Springs Gift Shop and the annual Cornbread Festival. Betty was a proud member of the DAR. Travel was another thing Betty enjoyed. She and George traveled throughout the United States and Hawaii. When they weren't traveling, they were hosting family and friends from the navy, college and past neighbors in their home. Betty loved gardening, reading, and getting together with family at reunions in West Virginia. During her retirement years in Kentucky, to say Betty became a Wildcat fan would be an understatement. She loved the CATS and enjoyed football and basketball games anytime they were televised! Betty will be remembered as a woman who enjoyed life to its fullest, was witty and humorous, having friends that lasted through the years, graciously hosted family and friends, and was loved dearly by a host of friends who knew her well. She will be greatly missed by her family and dear friends. Memorial services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at the First Christian Church of Monticello. Online condolences at www.hicksvaughnfh.com The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to: First Christian Church of Monticello Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home of Monticello, KY in charge of the arrangements.