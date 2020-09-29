XENIA — Betty M. Mash, 83, of Xenia, slipped peacefully into the arms of her sweet Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born October 25, 1936, in Jamestown, Ohio, to Thomas and Lottie Ingram Bradshaw. She was a graduate of Silvercreek High School, Jamestown, and faithfully attended Patterson Park Church, having many dear friends there. On October 22, 1954, she was married to Beauford H. Mash. They were blessed with a daughter, Vicki (Tom) Schafer and a son, Vallas (Sherri) Mash all of Xenia, granddaughters, Bethany (Jesse) Rubio, Jessica Schafer, Elizabeth Mash (Chris Corbalis), and Miranda Mash (Marcellus Ramsey); great-grandsons Malachi and Mason Rubio, all who survive her. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mildred (Robert) Miller, and Thelma Louise (Vic) Saccone. Betty made her life's work all about family and was a stay-at-home-Mom until her children were grown. She then joined the workforce at Wright Patterson AFB working with military and civilian personnel alike, retiring 20 years later from WPAFB (AFIT) in 1999. Later she became secretary at Yellow Springs United Methodist Church for 10 years, retiring again in 2009. Betty loved to travel with her family and had visited nearly all of the 50 states. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held by the family in Silvercreek Township Cemetery, Jamestown. A memorial service to honor her life will be held at Patterson Park Church, 3655 E. Patterson Rd., Beavercreek, OH, 45430, at 2:30pm, Sunday, October 11. The family asks that all in attendance please wear masks or you may view the service at PatersonPark.org, (choose Resources, Livestream, and Betty Mash Memorial Service). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritans' Purse or to Patterson Park Church, c/o Missions, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.