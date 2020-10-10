1/
Beverly Ann Lee
XENIA — Beverly Ann Lee, age 64, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Soin Medical Center. She was the daughter of Ralph E. and Martha Doreen (Shaw) Lee. She is survived by her sister: Marilyn (Michael) Jacobs of Xenia; brother: Larry Dean of Xenia; nieces and nephew: Mandy K. (Randy) Whitfield; Pamela A. (Dave) Strobhar and Robert (Rebecca) Rowley; as well as numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins. She was a member of the Xenia Grace Chapel and was a good cook. Graveside service will be held 1:30 PM Tuesday, October 13th at Valley View Memorial Gardens with Pastor Dan Jordan officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
