WILMINGTON — Beverly J. Ellinger, 76, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 29, 1944, in Spring Valley, Ohio, the daughter of Lewis C. and Thelma L. Smith Ellinger. She retired from NCR, Dayton. She is survived by a sister, Barbara L. Ellinger, Waynesville, two brothers, Barry Joe (Holly) Ellinger, Washington C.H., and Louis (Kathy) Ellinger, Wilmington, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA, 22209, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.