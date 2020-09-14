COLUMBUS — Blaine Bower, age 52, of Columbus, formerly of Fairborn, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Blaine was born on October 5th, 1967 in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated from Fairborn High School in 1986, where he played the trombone in the Marching, Concert, and All City Summer Bands. He was a retired school bus driver. Blaine was a devoted Blue Jackets Fifth Line member, a loving dog dad and enjoyed all things Halloween. He loved Beach Boys music, special effects makeup, was a passionate classic car enthusiast, and enjoyed spending time with his family. Blaine was an Ohio Election Poll Worker for 15 years. He is survived by his parents, Bill and Mary Ellen Bower; brothers Matthew (Jennifer) and Craig (Rebecca) Bower; sister Marnie Bower; aunts Bonnie (Rudy) Deier, Betty Cameron, and Lynne Counts; several loving nieces and nephews and long time partner, Jana Bowman Lauderman. Friends received Thursday from 10am till 11am at the Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will follow at 11am. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com