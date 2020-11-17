XENIA — Blanche LaVonne Bennett, age 84, of Xenia, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Xenia Health and Rehab. She was born September 30, 1936 in Xenia, the daughter of Asa L. and Hazel M. (Terrell) Sturgeon. LaVonne was a wife to a retired Marine, JR Bennett; mother of two boys, Jay and Ray; grandmother of Sara and Dustin; great grandmother to five: Khole, Tyler; Kendall, Conner and Cameron. She is also survived by her siblings; Paul and Terry Sturgeon and Donna Jean Irvine. She enjoyed spending time with her good friends: Ken and Jo Smith. She also enjoyed cooking and traveling with her lifelong high school girlfriends. In her younger years, she was employed at what is now called Health and Rehab as a cook. She also gave generously to her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmo JR Bennett; a son: Jay Bennett; and brother: Tom Sturgeon. Graveside services will be held Friday, November 20th at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.)