BEAVERCREEK — Bonita Blair, age 82, passed away at The Village at The Greene on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Sarah Slusher; sisters, Nora Slusher and Oma and Margie Sizemore and brothers, Harlan and Clifford Sizemore and Alfred Slusher. She is survived by her nephew, Duane Slusher (Russ Collins); nieces, Connie Matlock, Sharon West and Teresa Freymiller; cousins, Barb Cialone and Delma Nipper and grand-niece Nikki Gutierrez. Services will be held privately with family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com