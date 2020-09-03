YELLOW SPRINGS — Bonnie Adaire (Landy) Hoagland, age 80 of Yellow Springs, passed away August 30, 2020. She was born October 4, 1939 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Harold and Frances Landy. Bonnie was a 1957 graduate of Reading High School. She obtained her Registered Nursing License from the Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing and married the love of her life John. She quickly adapted to the wonderful blessings and peaceful living on the farm. The past 40 years, she attended First Baptist Church of Fairborn. After talking time off to start a family, Bonnie returned to the workforce and completed her Bachelor's degree in Education from Central State University. Bonnie's primary nursing focus was in the operating room where she served in various positions, to include scrub nurse, circulating nurse, educator and management. Bonnie's greatest joy was her faith in God, her family and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John; and son, John Thomas Hoagland. She is survived by her two daughters, Valerie (Will) Hoagland-Scarfpin, Tracy (Mitch) Hoagland-Clark; surrogate daughter, Toni (Greg) Fulton; grandchildren, Jared, Jonathan, Travis, Andrew, Joshua, Keturah (Anthony), Corbett, Kaliyah, Pedro, Guilia, Mateus; sister, Cheryl Orr; sisters-in-law, Virginia Schrodi, Dora Hoagland, Glenna (Tom) Funderburg, Susie Hoagland; as well as nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday September 5, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Fairborn, 1167 Highview Dr., Rev. Steve Stiglich officiating. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service. If desired memorial contributions can be made Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.