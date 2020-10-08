NEW CARLISLE — Brandon "Bear" David Bridge, age 36 of New Carlisle, passed away Monday October 5, 2020. He was born February 23, 1984 in Dayton. Brandon was a 2003 graduate of Wayne High School and was previously employed with FedEx. His hobbies included gaming, larping, and Gundam models; and he was proud of his Celtic heritage. Brandon was very engaged with his family and was always concerned with everyone else's well-being. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Elizabeth Ann and Wendell Bridge; Aunt Carol; and maternal grandmother, Pauline (Williams) Eden. He is survived by his mother, Lillian (Danny) Newberry; father, Gerald Bridge; a sister, Candy (Mike) Legg; brother, Randy Keeton; two nieces, Lily and Faith; nephew, Jacob Keeton; great-nephew, Roman; uncle, Bruce Bridge; as well as other extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Louis Vetri officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.