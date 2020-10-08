1/1
Brandon David "Bear" Bridge
1984 - 2020
NEW CARLISLE — Brandon "Bear" David Bridge, age 36 of New Carlisle, passed away Monday October 5, 2020. He was born February 23, 1984 in Dayton. Brandon was a 2003 graduate of Wayne High School and was previously employed with FedEx. His hobbies included gaming, larping, and Gundam models; and he was proud of his Celtic heritage. Brandon was very engaged with his family and was always concerned with everyone else's well-being. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Elizabeth Ann and Wendell Bridge; Aunt Carol; and maternal grandmother, Pauline (Williams) Eden. He is survived by his mother, Lillian (Danny) Newberry; father, Gerald Bridge; a sister, Candy (Mike) Legg; brother, Randy Keeton; two nieces, Lily and Faith; nephew, Jacob Keeton; great-nephew, Roman; uncle, Bruce Bridge; as well as other extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Louis Vetri officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
