XENIA — Brenda L. Turner, age 78, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 9, 1942 in Spartanburg, SC the daughter of Paul and Martha (Cooper) Weathers. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Keith A. Turner and siblings: David Weathers and Judy Weathers. She is survived by her children: Leonard "LJ" Marsden of Stowe, OH; Teresa (Roger) Davis of NC and Eric Turner of Xenia; siblings: Mary Johnson; Bonita Shaw and Allen Weathers; 8 grandchildren: Ashley, Lindsey, John, Mindy, Robert, Tia, Cassidy and Tiffany and 4 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She enjoyed playing slots at the casinos, playing cards and Bingo. She was a member of the Xenia FOE. She had also enjoyed camping with her family. Services will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday, October 28 at Liberty Worship Center, 1180 Upper Bellbrook Rd. with Pastor Todd Martin officiating. A walk through visitation will be held 10:30AM Wednesday until the time of service at the church. She will be interred with her husband at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid19, all restrictions regarding masks and social distancing will be observed. Please feel free to leave online condolences for the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.